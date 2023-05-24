PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With hot weather on the way, everyone will be searching for a sweet treat to cool off, even dogs!

What originally started as a hobby turned into a business for Debbie Hendrickx and now she sells her Swell Gelato in 13 states.

Swell Gelato currently has 6 different flavors available as well as 3 different gourmet toppers.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan, along with his puppy Mimi, visited Swell Gelato’s store in The Dalles to get a sample of what they have to offer.

Watch the full video in the player above.