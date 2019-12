PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Lebanon helped save a dying newborn puppy on Monday.

Station 34 crews opened their doors when a distraught dog owner showed up with an almost lifeless puppy. They said it had a white nose and paws and was gasping for breath.

Crews used a pediatric bulb suction to clear the airway and provide oxygen. The puppy appeared to be regaining strength and was taken to a vet in much better condition.