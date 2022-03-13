PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cattle on the freeway is never a good thing.
A livestock trailer tipped over, closing both sides of I-5 at the Wilsonville road exit for a time., TVFR tweeted. Crews worked to contain the cows roaming the freeway. Northbound I-5 re-opened around 4:15 p.m., but southbound I-5 remains closed at this time.
There were 31 cows that got loose on the freeway.
The cattle will be loaded into another trailer to allow traffic to begin moo-ving again.
TVFR said the driver of the tipped trailer did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.