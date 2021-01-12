Local Golden Retriever follows owner up ladder onto roof, goes viral

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local Golden Retriever is going viral after his owner’s surveillance footage showed him climbing a ladder and following him to the roof of his house.

Vince Matteson owns two two-year-old Golden Retrievers, Ace and Bo, in Milwaukie. He posted video of one of the dogs, Ace, up on the roof of his house with him after discovering he had followed him there.

He checked surveillance video and saw the dog climb the ladder behind him as the other looked on.

