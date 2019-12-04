Make-A-Wish gifts Oak Grove girl with Yorkie puppy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Make a Wish made an 11-year-old girl’s dreams come true on Tuesday.

11-year-old Mabel is battling leukemia and her wish was to own a Yorkie puppy.

Her wish came true at the Clackamas Town Center when she was surprised with a puppy with the help of Make a Wish and Macy’s Believe campaign.

Check out the photos below of the touching moment.

Make a Wish gifted 11-year-old Mabel with a Yorkie puppy, December 3 2019. (Monroe Photography)

