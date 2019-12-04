Make-A-Wish gifts Oak Grove girl with Yorkie puppy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Make a Wish made an 11-year-old girl’s dreams come true on Tuesday.
11-year-old Mabel is battling leukemia and her wish was to own a Yorkie puppy.
Her wish came true at the Clackamas Town Center when she was surprised with a puppy with the help of Make a Wish and Macy’s Believe campaign.
Check out the photos below of the touching moment.
You can listen to our full podcast on the impact of Make a Wish here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.