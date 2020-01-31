Meet Jocko, Portland Police’s new comfort canine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police officers are already snuggling with the newest member of their squad – a one-year-old pup named Jocko.

PPB introduced Jocko at a press conference on wellness on Thursday. Acting Commander Erica Hurley said Jocko still has training to do as it takes three years to become a certified therapy dog.

“Personally, he likes to chase balls, long walks on the beach and cuddling with the members of the Portland Police Bureau,” Hurley said.

He will spend his time responding to officer-involved shooting debriefs, visiting the Record Division, the Property Evidence Division and Personnel Division.

Hurley said she has already witnessed Jocko’s charm as officers and staff sit on the floor and cuddle with him. The bureau said they recognize the need to train officers to take care of themselves both physically and mentally.