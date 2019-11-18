Missing Portland cat turns up in Santa Fe 5 years later

Sasha the cat turned up in Sante Fe five years after going missing from Portland. (Santa Fe Animal Shelter)

Sasha was found wandering the streets 1,200 miles from home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cat who went missing from Portland five years ago turned up in a shelter in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter said Sasha was found wandering the streets 1,200 miles from home but thankfully had a microchip.

The microchip led back to Sasha’s original owner, Viktor Usov of Portland.

Usov told the shelter he reported Sasha missing five years ago but assumed the worst after so much time. He believes Sasha, who is super friendly, must have hitched a ride with someone.

“I guess I wanna think he was on a great American adventure,” he told the shelter.

Officials said microchips are the only permanent identification for pets.

“A simple microchip, which is the size of a grain of rice and is implanted under the pet’s skin, helped us find the guardian of this missing cat,” said the shelter’s spokesperson Murad Kirdar.

Kirdar is going to fly Sasha back to Portland to reunite him with Usov.