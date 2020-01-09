Mozart inspires Malea & Tourists to help cats

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Recognized as one of Portland’s hottest swing-pop bands, Malea and The Tourists are set to release their new CD, “Have You Seen My Angel?”

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the release party will be held at the Melody Event Center, and it’s a fundraiser for the Cat Adoption Team. That’s because the title track, written by Malea and bandmate Kit Taylor, is about her late cat, Mozart.

“I always knew I was going to write a song for him, particularly when he was getting ill,” Malea told KOIN 6 News.

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)

Mozart, who Malea calls her “cat child,” died almost a year ago. After she adopted him, she said she realized she wanted to help other animals.

“I said to him, ‘You have such a good life, Mozart, and I think we need to give back.'”

Malea approached the Cat Adoption Team and began doing several fundraisers a year, usually involving her band.

“To just see how much Mozart meant to Malea and how that then inspired her to do even more it’s just really heartwarming,” said Heather Svoboda with the Cat Adoption Team. “It means so much for the cats in our care and find it personally touching.”

Even after Mozart passed, Malea didn’t want to stop. That’s why the proceeds from the CD release party will go to the Cat Adoption Team.

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)

Malea visits Mozart daily in her Southwest Portland garden, where he’s buried. “Have You Seen My Angel?” can be applied to anyone who has had to say goodbye to a loved one.

“Yes, it’s about Mozart,” Malea said, “but it’s about anyone who’s loved and lost anyone who was so close to their heart that they always want to make sure they shared how much they love them and did everything they could possible to care for them.”

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)

Malea and Kit Taylor of Malea and The Tourists (Undated, courtesy photo)

Mozart the cat inspired Malea and The Tourists to do benefits for the Cat Adoption Team (Undated, courtesy photo from Malea)