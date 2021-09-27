Pit bull kills Myrtle Point woman in front of children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Myrtle Point woman was killed by a dog on Friday.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Amber Dawn LaBelle was attacked by a 120 pound pit bull mix inside her apartment.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pit bull was owned by a Springfield woman named Sarah Nicholes but was in LaBell’s apartment because a man who was taking care of the dog brought it over. He had left earlier in the morning and closed the dog in a bedroom. At some point, LaBelle opened the bedroom door and was attacked.

LaBelle’s two children were home during the attack and ran to get help. Neighbors came to her aid and 911 was called. Officers arrived and shot the dog to death.

LaBelle was taken to a hospital but later died of her injuries.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating the attack.