PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Animal Services has waived all adoption fees for animals in its shelter for the month of June.

Staff said summer is the busiest time of the year and with shelter population increasing, the fees have been temporarily nixed in an effort to help pets find new homes as soon as possible.

While in-person shelter visits are not currently available, potential pet owners will not have to pay the typical adoption fees for any cat, dog or other animal from now until June 30.

The shelter is only allowing the adoption process to be completed online, and Multnomah County residents should be advised that they will still need to pay all application required license fees.

Those living outside Multnomah County can still get in on the promotion and will not have to pay license fees, shelter officials said.

For more information on how to start the adoption process, click here. To see what pets are up for adoption, visit MCAS’ website here.