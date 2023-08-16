PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Looking to add a furry friend to your life? The Oregon Humane Society has just announced the sale you’ve been waiting for.

From Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20, adoption fees have been waived by 50% for kittens. Meanwhile, cats more than one-year-old will have their fees waived completely.

The adoption special is an effort to free up space at the humane society’s Portland and Salem campuses as the shelters prepare to welcome pets from the Maui Humane Society. Two Petco locations are also participating in the event.

Eleena Fikhman, OHS Director of Adoptions said there are 217 cats and kittens available for adoption. All adoptions include up-to-date vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip and a certificate for a free health exam.

(Courtesy: Oregon Humane Society)

“Every cat or kitten who is adopted during this adoption special will help us free up space to welcome shelter pets from Maui Humane Society,” Fikhman said. “We know our community is looking for ways to assist people and pets in Maui, and adopting a cat or kitten is one way to help.”

Participating locations:

OHS Portland Campus

1067 NE Columbia Blvd

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OHS Salem Campus

4246 Turner Road SE

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PetSmart Gresham

430 NW Eastman Pkwy

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Friday, Aug. 18 only)

PetSmart Washington Square

8825 SW Cascade Ave

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday, Aug. 19 only)