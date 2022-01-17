Oregon Humane Society offers ‘Kitten-garten’ training class

The Oregon Humane Society is offering training for your new kitten. (Courtesy: OHS)

The "Kitten-garten" course aims to give owners a better understanding of their cats' needs, behaviors and skills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are your feline friends feeling a little too frisky? You’re in luck — the Oregon Humane Society is now offering training for kittens!

The virtual kitten kindergarten (a.k.a. “Kitten-garten”) is four weeks long. It’s designed to give new owners a better understanding of their cats’ needs, behaviors and skills.

OHS says topics include playtime, nail trimming, getting a kitten used to their crate and the car, teaching them tricks and litter box success.

The course costs $95 and begins this Tuesday. If you’re interested in signing up, check out this page on the OHS website.

OHS will also be offering a virtual “Tricks for Cats” class for cats of all ages in February. Keep an eye out for further details.