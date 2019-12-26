OHS shelter pets get extra love on Christmas day

70 to 80 people volunteer to help every year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Animals waiting for their forever homes got some extra love this Christmas. Volunteers spent part of their Wednesday at the Oregon Humane Society with the pets.

They helped clean kennels, walk dogs, and feed the pets still in the shelter this Christmas.

“I feel like it’s a good way to honor the spirit of the holidays—giving to others, even if they’re 4-legged,” said volunteer Joanna Hodgden.

“It’s extra special to see the other volunteers and the other staff who show up on Christmas,” said volunteer Margaret Spear.

