PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 200 pets are at the Oregon Humane Society being cared for by staff and volunteers this holiday.

OHS says they are thankful this year for the ‘thousands of adopters who have opened their hearts and homes to a pet in need this year.’

There are still animals at the shelter, however, and volunteers and staff worked on Thanksgiving, as they do every day, to clean kennels, walk dogs and give them lots of love.