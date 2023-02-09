Cupcake is a Second Chance Pet from the Multnomah County Animal Services, November 6, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County Animal Services has been waiving adoption fees for animals since summer 2022, but that comes to an end after Saturday.

Anyone who adopts a pet through Saturday, Feb. 11 will not need to pay an adoption fee.

“It’s a great final opportunity and we’re just trying to get people to visit the shelter,” said Jay Levitre, Multnomah County Animal Services communication coordinator.

The shelter re-opened for in-person adoptions on Jan. 11 and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson decided the waived adoption fees would end a month after the shelter opened, Levitre said.

Although the shelter is open, some animals remain in foster care.

Multnomah County Animal Services’ website states whether the adoptable pets are at the shelter or in foster care. Anyone interested in adopting one of the animals in foster care should file a request to meet the pet they’re interested in. The shelter will help coordinate availability with the foster family.

Adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and adopters will not be able to adopt animals in advance.

Anyone interested in an animal at the shelter will need to visit the shelter to adopt it. Animals cannot be placed on hold for adoption. The adoption process can take up to two hours.

Animal services staff will walk adopters through the needs of the pet they’re taking home.

Each adoption ensures the pet is spayed or neutered, either before they leave the shelter or after, and each pet receives a microchip and their first shots.

When adoption fees resume on Sunday, Feb. 12, puppies 7 months and younger cost $300, dogs between the ages of 7 months and 6 years are $160 and dogs 6 years and older are $60.

Kittens are $150, adult cats are $80 and senior cats are $30.

Domestic birds, including chickens, are $15 each.

Multnomah County Animal Services thanks everyone who has already taken advantage of the waived adoption fees, and the families who helped with their shelter population surge during the holidays.