OR officials close Chinook salmon harvest in Umpqua river

Officials say the fish count has been low the last 2 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed the harvest of wild spring Chinook salmon in the Umpqua River.

The Roseburg News-Review reported the agency has prohibited the harvest on the main stem Umpqua River from Feb. 1 to June 30. Officials say the primary reason is a low fish count over the past two years.

Officials hope to preserve the vulnerable species they say has been impacted in recent years by drought conditions that have reduced river flow and increased water temperatures.

The temporary rule change still requires the approval of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

