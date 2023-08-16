Campaign organizers reported that 150 Oregon birds and 300 big-game animals were killed by poachers in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple Oregon agencies have partnered for a statewide campaign that encourages residents to report anyone who illegally hunts and kills wildlife.

The “Protect Oregon’s Wildlife – Turn In Poachers” campaign, which launched earlier this week, will add onto anti-poaching measures approved in 2019 — including a house bill that directed the Oregon State Department of Fish and Wildlife to establish an anti-poaching awareness program.

The new campaign — spearheaded by ODFW, the Oregon State Police’s Fish and Wildlife Division, and the Oregon Department of Justice — focuses on further increasing awareness, enforcement and prosecution for poaching.

Campaign organizers reported that 150 Oregon birds and 300 big-game animals were illegally killed by poachers in 2022. That same year, officials said more than 4,250 aquatic species were stolen from waterfronts statewide.

“Poaching threatens Oregon’s fish and wildlife populations and undermines the collective ownership and enjoyment of our natural resources,” campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw said in a statement. “Members of the public have an opportunity to report crimes against fish and wildlife by educating themselves on how to recognize and report poaching.”

Shaw added that the new campaign educates Oregonians on what exactly poaching is, and where it can occur. It also informs them of the penalties that poachers can face, including fines of up to $50,000 and a maximum five-year prison sentence.

According to OSP F&W Lt. Craig Heuberger, the agency depends on reports from community members to catch these offenders.

Earlier this year, a mother-son duo was fined $15,000 after an anonymous caller reported them to the Turn In Poachers line for killing two bear cubs in Siletz. They additionally received a 60-month probation sentence and had their hunting privileges revoked for three years.

Also this year, an Oregon man was indicted on 38 charges after police said they found several deer, elk and owl parts in his home.

People who report poachers can receive cash rewards of up to $1000.

“Together, we can ensure that Oregon’s diverse ecosystems thrive for present and future generations,” Lt. Heuberger said. “Our wildlife belongs to everyone, and we cannot afford to look away. We encourage everyone to learn more about poaching to safeguard the beauty and biodiversity of our great state.”