PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has officially prohibited wildlife killing contests — a competitive event among hunters who want to win cash or other prizes for killing animals within a certain timeframe.

The Humane Society of the United States says other forms of contest such as dogfighting and cockfighting have been denounced for years now, but the competitive hunting of coyotes, rabbits, squirrels and other animals has remained legal in most states. Just in 2018, the organization went undercover at a killing contest in Oregon’s Malheur National Forest.

It wasn’t until a meeting in Bend on Friday morning that the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to outlaw wildlife killing contests statewide.

Although many hunters say the practice supports wildlife conservation, many within the community regard the contests as ‘counterproductive’ and ‘not responsible.’

“Wildlife killing contests are abhorred by the Oregon public and have no place in our state,” Oregon’s Humane Society director Kelly Peterson said in a statement. “Engaging in wanton waste of a native wildlife species as part of a contest for prizes is abhorrent and we are grateful that the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to end these cruel, gruesome competitions.”

Oregon has joined eight other states with pre-existing bans against the killing contests: Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont and Washington.

New York lawmakers also passed similar legislation earlier this June, but the state still needs a signature from the governor in order for the bill to be finalized.