PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News has been reporting on how local animal shelters are becoming overcrowded as adoptions slow down and more people return their pets. Now there’s a way to help some of these animals — and possibly win some prizes!

Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals has launched their “Christmas in July” raffle. The organization is giving away $1,000 in cash, $500 in gas and $250 in groceries.

The proceeds made from the raffle will enable OFOSA to help more animals.

Tickets are just $20. Anyone 18 and older in Oregon can purchase one.

The winners will be drawn on August 1. For more information, click here.