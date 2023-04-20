PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. officials are concerned about a bird flu outbreak among backyard chickens and have started a Defend the Flock campaign to help protect birds from the virus.

The Pacific Northwest has been hit “particularly hard” by the outbreak with the last reported detection in Oregon on March 30, 2023, that impacted 28 backyard flocks and affected 1,898 birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“It’s important for people to recognize that this is out there and to protect their flocks. Bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, is carried by wild migratory birds — often wild ducks — and they usually don’t show any signs of the disease,” said USDA Assistant Director of Poultry Health Dr. Julie Gauthier.

If the virus gets into domestic flocks, it’s lethal and can kill most of a flock within a few days, Gauthier said — noting there’s no treatment or cure once a chicken becomes infected.

Signs of illness include decreased appetite, changes in egg shape and difficulty breathing, Gauthier said. Flock owners can report concerns to their veterinarian, a state vet or by calling the USDA at 866-536-7593 for help.

To help reduce the risk of flocks catching the virus, Gauthier says the first important step is to not let poultry visit outdoor ponds or other outdoor water sources where wild birds gather.

Gauthier emphasized the importance of keeping poultry separate from other areas of property with one entry and exit into the area. The assistant director advises flock-keepers to search poultry areas for wild bird nests or droppings and to clean the area immediately if found.

Lastly, Gauthier suggests having dedicated clothing and boots for tending to the flock, clean and disinfect equipment and to not swap birds with others amid the outbreak.