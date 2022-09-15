Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats and reducing adoption fees for kittens to address the influx of cats in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re wanting to welcome a new furry friend into your home, the Oregon Humane Society is waiving or cutting adoption fees in response to an influx of felines.

On Tuesday, OHS’ Salem campus took in about 100 cats from a suspected neglect case in Polk County. The Portland campus is currently caring for nearly 500 cats.

To find more homes for the felines, there are no adoption fees for cats ages 1 and up from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18. In addition, adoption fees are reduced by 50% for kittens.

“We are committed to helping as many cats and kittens as we can, but we need the public’s help,” Chase Patterson, OHS’ vice president of operations, said. “Every adoption makes a difference and allows us to help the next animal in need.”

Adoptions are done by appointment, but same-day are appointments available. Each adoption includes up-to-date vaccines, spaying or neutering for the cat, a microchip and a certificate for a free health exam with participating veterinarians.

This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses, both of which are open all week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cats available for adoption are listed on each campus’ website. OHS Salem is located at 4246 Turner Road and OHS Portland can be found at 1067 NE Columbia Boulevard.