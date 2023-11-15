On Tuesday afternoon, Elio the cat became the 10,000th pet to be adopted this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Congratulations are in order for the Oregon Humane Society, which recently finalized its 10,000th adoption of the year.

The achievement includes adoptions from the two OHS campuses in Portland and Salem, but spokesperson Laura Klink said the nonprofit hasn’t reached this milestone since before the pandemic in 2019.

The 10,000th adoption occurred at the Salem campus on Tuesday afternoon. According to OHS, Elio the cat came to the organization just two weeks ago after his previous owner had struggled to find pet-friendly housing.

Elio the cat (Courtesy Oregon Humane Society)

Elio the cat with his new owners. (Courtesy Oregon Humane Society)

The lucky feline is now in the care of a married couple who adopted their 12-year-old dog from the same nonprofit a decade ago. The husband and wife told OHS they were “proud” to mark this milestone with the organization.

The animal lovers said there are still plenty of pets in search of a home for the holidays.

If anyone else is seeking a furry friend, OHS is hosting a kitten adoption event at the Clackamas PetCo on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoptions are first-come, first-serve.

The organization also has hundreds of pets posted on its website.