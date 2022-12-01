“We have plenty of dogs at both campuses who we hope will benefit from this adoption special,” OHS said in a release

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland campus welcomed 41 dogs and puppies from a partner shelter that had reached capacity. The nonprofit is responding to the latest influx of furry friends by offering a new adoption special.

From Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, OHS will reduce adoption fees for dogs at or above 50 pounds by 50%. This offer is available at both the Portland and Salem campuses.

“We have plenty of dogs at both campuses who we hope will benefit from this adoption special,” OHS said in a release.

Two-year-old American Pit Bull mix Budreau is one dog who can be taken home during this weekend’s adoption special. He arrived at OHS Portland on Aug. 30 and has a strong sense of adventure.

At OHS Salem, 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog Carl has been there since Oct. 20. He is friendly, and intelligent and allegedly said, “I have put on a couple pounds from all the treats I was given, so I would love a family who can give me the fun exercise I need.”

Find out what other furry friends are looking for a forever home here and here.

OHS adoption specialists work to ensure that prospective dog parents find the right pet for their family. Adoptions are also made easy, and include up-to-date vaccines, spaying or neutering, a microchip and a certificate for a free health exam.