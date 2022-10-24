PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Humane Society held an open house Saturday for its new Community Veterinary Hospital. The facility will offer subsidized care for people who struggle to afford veterinary care for their animals and includes an Animal Crimes Forensic Center.

OHS first broke ground on the project, called the New Road Ahead, in March 2021. It’s now finalizing construction on the two new buildings that house the Community Veterinary Hospital, Animal Crimes Forensic Center and the Behavior and Rescue Center.

This is the largest expansion of the humane society’s programs and services in its 154-year history. The humane society said the project is the result of seven years of planning, research and consulting.

Among its wide variety of services, the New Road Ahead includes a Community Veterinary Hospital that opened on Oct. 16.

The hospital provides pets with preventative care, dentistry, spays and neuters, and urgent care. It is open to all pet owners and will provide services on a sliding scale for those who are struggling to afford veterinary care for their animals.

There is also a new Behavior and Rescue Center, which will provide behavioral rehabilitation to shelter animals to better prepare them for adoption. It allows OHS to expand its capacity to care for animals who have been rescued from natural and man-made disasters.

“These services will be transformational for pets and people in this community and beyond,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “Our goal is to help animals stay with their families.”

Pets who are currently in OHS’ Behavior Modification program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November.

Lastly, the new facility is home to the Animal Crimes Forensic Center. It’s the first of its kind on the West Coast.

The state-of-the-art facility will serve to collect and analyze evidence from suspected animal cruelty cases. The evidence will be used to support the prosecution of animal abusers and will enhance the humane society’s casework across Oregon.

OHS said the Animal Crimes Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.

The New Road Ahead project cost a total of $39.5 million. So far, OHS has raised more than $34.5 million through philanthropic efforts.

OHS is still accepting online donations to support the project.

Appointments at the Community Veterinary Hospital can be booked online or by calling (503) 802-6800.