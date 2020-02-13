Oregon Humane welcomes 40+ cats saved from crash

Roger was transferred to Oregon Humane last week from Humane Society of the Ochocos to receive medical care. He has recovered and is now available for adoption, Feb. 12, 2020. (OHS)

The cats' owners were cited for animal neglect after the October crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society in Portland is hoping to find forever homes for dozens of cats rescued after a truck and trailer crashed in Central Oregon.

More than 40 cats, 10 dogs and a rabbit were found inside the trailer after it ran off the road in Prineville in October, according to OHS.

The animals were first taken to the Humane Society of the Ochocos and their owners were cited for animal neglect by Oregon State Police.

The Humane Society of the Ochocos reached out to OHS for help, explaining that many of the cats need ongoing medical care.

OHS received 11 of the cats last week and 32 more will arrive on Thursday as part of the Second Chance program which transfers nearly 8,000 pets to OHS every year from other shelters.

The Oregon Humane Society is located at 1067 NE Columbia Boulevard and is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday.

Contact the Oregon Humane Society at 503.285.7722 or visit its website to learn more about adopting a pet.