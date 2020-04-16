Oregon man creates art for pet owners to ‘treasure forever’

Nathan Rhoads is offering a discount to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many online businesses are offering special deals during the coronavirus pandemic, including a local pet portrait artist.

Nathan Rhoads is the artist behind hand-painted portraits featuring beloved pooches from all over Oregon.

“I dared myself to see if I could paint a pet—painted my dog behind me,” he said. “Then I thought, ‘How can I turn this into a business?’ And that’s how it started.”

Rhoads opened an online store, offering various sizes and types of prints for pet lovers to choose from. He said he uses photos pet owners send him and it takes about 18 hours to complete a portrait.

“I usually work off of two or three reference photos,” Rhoads explained. “Sometimes the eye color isn’t quite right so I’m going off two or three photos to capture the essence of each animal.”

The painter starts with a yellow canvas—adding a grid to the canvas before moving forward with the art.

From now through May 1, Rhoads is offering a special of 25% off in the hopes of keeping his business sustainable during the pandemic.

“Since everybody’s sheltering in place… people are online a lot more,” he said.

Rhoads said about half of his clients are people who are just bonkers for their pets; the other half are those who are looking for a way to memorialize a pet that’s passed away.

“I think it’s a big deal to have the honor to paint their beloved animal and capture their essence so perfectly,” he said. “Something their owner can treasure forever.”

Hand Painted Pet Portraits