PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture previously notified veterinarians that an atypical respiratory disease was affecting dogs across the state. With Christmas travel fast approaching, experts are now giving pet parents the same advice they gave when the mysterious disease was first announced: exercise caution, but don’t worry.

In mid-November, ODA told veterinarians there had been at least 100 reported cases of the canine infectious respiratory disease in the Portland and Willamette Valley areas, as well as Salem.

According to Dr. Cherice Roth, an author and veterinarian who specializes in telemedicine for pets, researchers are still determining if this disease can be classified as viral, bacterial or a known canine illness that’s changed over the years.

However, veterinarians have determined the primary symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and fever.

In some cases, the agriculture department said pets have experienced chronic tracheobronchitis that lasts at least six to eight weeks and doesn’t respond well to antibiotics. Other reported cases include chronic pneumonia that isn’t easily treated, and acute pneumonia that can have a serious impact on dogs within 24 hours.

Despite the range of cases that have been reported, Roth advised dog owners who are considering boarding their animals for the holidays — or flying with them — to reflect on the pet’s overall health. For example, she said it would be safe to keep senior pets with pre-existing medical issues away from spaces with other dogs.

“The reality of it is the best thing that you can do is make sure that your pet is up to date on vaccinations,” Roth said. “The reason for that is not necessarily that we think maybe this is a bug that we can vaccinate for, or have vaccinated for, but what you don’t want is for your pet to get a respiratory bug and then on top of that, get something else that could have been prevented by a vaccine.”

She added that it’s important for groomers, dog-sitters or employees at boarding facilities to continue disinfecting, wearing gloves and changing clothes in between caring for pets who could be sick.

Roth also encouraged people to take their dogs to a veterinary clinic for diagnostic tests if they’re showing symptoms of an infectious respiratory disease.