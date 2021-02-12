Oregon Zoo animals frolic in rare wintry blast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo was closed to guests Friday but that didn’t stop some of the animals from having fun during the unusual snow day.

Mountain lion in fresh snow. (Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham)

(Oregon Zoo/ photo by Michael Durham)

Harbor seal Tongass recieves a fish treat from Rob Draughon. (Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham)

Red Panda Pabu in snow. (Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.)

Harbor seal Tongass in fresh snow. (Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham)

“The animals here don’t get to experience snow very often, so it can be a lot of fun when they do,” said Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo’s animal-care efforts. “Some of them are especially active in the cold weather, and some were seeing snow for the first time today.”

River otters, beavers and harbor seals from the Zoo’s Northwest Stellar Cove basked in the wintry weather as they burrowed in the snow and tackled one another.

Pabu, a red panda, experienced snow for the first time Friday but still wasn’t deterred from pouncing his friends. Lee said red pandas are native to the montane forests of the Himalayas and are well-adapted to snowy weather.