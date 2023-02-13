Three day-old hatchling western pond turtles in the turtle lab at the Oregn Zoo. (© Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.)

The money comes from the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund that former Gov. Kate Brown signed into law in 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four animal- and environment-focused organizations will receive a total of $25,000 from the Oregon Zoo and its foundation in an effort to maintain species diversity and education in the state.

The money comes from House Bill 2829’s Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund, which was signed into law by former Gov. Kate Brown in July 2019. The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife was directed to allocate the fund to conservation projects across Oregon, including those that restore ecosystems and make the outdoors more accessible for people in underserved communities.

Oregon Zoo awarded the grant money to the Beaver Coalition, Middle Fork Willamette Watershed Council, Northwest Ecological Research and World Salmon Council.

Each group fulfills a different role for the Beaver State’s wildlife, such as researching the coast’s southern torrent salamanders and tailed frogs or organizing youth programs to educate students on how Pacific wild salmon are a mirror of the habitat around them.

Read more about the organizations’ projects here.

“Our state is home to an amazing diversity of wildlife and habitats, and the ecological, economic and health benefits they provide are immeasurable,” Oregon Zoo director Heidi Rahn said in a release. “Our partners are doing important work, and by taking action together for wildlife, we hope to both advance conservation and create opportunities for all Oregonians to tap into the restorative power of nature.”

In addition to the grants it has awarded to its partners, the zoo is doing some work of its own to save the region’s declining species like the California condors and the northwestern pond turtles.