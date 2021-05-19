Own land in Yamhill County? Help look for turtles

Western Pond Turtle at the Oregon Zoo. © Oregon Zoo /photo by Kathy Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scientists are looking for water bodies in Yamhill County for a pond turtle survey.

The northwestern pond turtle is listed as an endangered species in Washington and a sensitive species in Oregon. According to a news release from the Oregon Zoo, Yamhill County has the fewest documented reports of turtles in the Lower Willamette watershed.

A local biologist is hoping to create a map of where turtles live. Turtles help keep an ecosystem healthy.

The Oregon Zoo Foundation is supporting the survey through the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund.

Residents in Yamhill County who want to participate can fill out a form here. Landowners who have confirmed native turtles using their property may be eligible for restoration and land improvement funding.