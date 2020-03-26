Penguin chick hatches at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Astoria Police are looking for the person or people responsible for killing a family's pet dog, Saucy. The police department shared their plea on Facebook Saturday morning.

Saucy was first reported missing last Saturday, Feb. 29, according to Astoria Police. Three days later, the small dog was found dead. Police said the pet's remains were found in the area of 12th Street, between Jerome and Irving.