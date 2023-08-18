Maui Humane Society CEO Lisa Labrecque said she was grateful for the support from local and national organizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the Maui wildfires, the Oregon Humane Society has partnered with other organizations and companies to help the pets that were displaced during the devastating event.

According to OHS Media Relations and Communications Manager Laura Klink, Southwest Airlines delivered emergency food and other resources from Greater Good Charities to Maui early on Thursday. That same plane returned to the Portland International Airport on Friday, but this time it held more than 100 animals.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue also assisted with the mission, and a licensed veterinarian joined the pets during their flight to ensure their safety.

Klink said the pets were being held in an Island animal shelter prior to the wildfires, but now, the Maui Humane Society will have more room for any injured and displaced pets that it needs to house.

In a statement, MHS CEO Lisa Labrecque said she was grateful for the local and national organizations that have supported the shelter since the fires began over a week ago.

“A new normal has developed here in Maui, and we will need assistance for months and even years to come,” Labrecque said.

More than 70 cats and 30 dogs are being delivered to the state Humane Society’s new Behavior and Rescue Center, a disaster-response facility designed specifically for pets who may have behavior problems after experiencing traumatizing events.

“Our staff and volunteers are ready to welcome these pets and hope this provides some relief to the community in Maui who have been devastated by this crisis.” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Kochi said. “OHS will continue to support Maui in the recovery efforts in any way we can.”

All of the pets will be evaluated and receive medical care before they’re available for adoption.