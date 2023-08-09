A golden-mantled ground squirrel poses for the camera at Crater Lake National Park on June 25, 2023. (Photo by Heather Bunker)

Check out these ground squirrels seen along the rim of Crater Lake National Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Wednesday. The weekend is a distant memory and a future day in August. Let Crater Lake’s striking golden-mantled ground squirrels give you the strength to make it through the workweek.

Local photographer Heather Bunker shares these photos of some highly photogenic ground squirrels seen along the rim of Crater Lake National Park earlier this summer. Bunker said that she did not feed the squirrels, per the National Park Service’s request. However, some squirrels were photographed begging for snacks from nearby tourists.

Some especially photogenic golden-mantled ground squirrels at Crater Lake National Park. (Photos by Heather Bunker)











“Don’t encourage wildlife to feed from your hand or encourage the ground squirrels and chipmunks to continue their unhealthy practice of begging,” Crater Lake National Parks reminds visitors.

The National Park Service states that golden-mantled ground squirrels are often confused with chipmunks due to their similar appearance. However, they can be identified by their missing facial stripes.

“[The Golden-Mantled Ground Squirrel] is larger and has no stripes on its head,” the NPS states. “The tail is also shorter. On its neck and shoulders is a russet to golden ‘mantle.’ It also has cheek pouches for carrying food.”

Golden-Mantled Ground Squirrels are found in the mountains of southern Oregon and along the Sierra Nevadas into central California. The squirrels are known for their “brazen” begging tactics around the region.