PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who doesn’t love cute puppies?
The Humane Society for Southwest Washington has asked the team at AM Extra to help find out the names of seven puppies at the shelter — and now we want your help deciding on a group of names.
Check out the slideshow of puppies below, and then vote in the poll below that.
What should we name the newest puppies of the Humane Society for Southwest Washington?
Future Newshounds: Flash, Spot, Chroma, Chyron, Glitch, Promo, Tag
Pacific Northwest Pups: Cedar, Snow, Summit, Fern, River, Ocean, Douglas
Good Bois, Good Beverages: Pinot, Hops, Bubbles, Porter, Java, Whiskey, Gin
Lil Buns: Donut, Pita, Challah, Pretzel, Muffin, Biscuit, Brownie
Vote in the poll below:
Voting starts Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 a.m. and ends Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11:01 p.m.