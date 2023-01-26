PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who doesn’t love cute puppies?

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington has asked the team at AM Extra to help find out the names of seven puppies at the shelter — and now we want your help deciding on a group of names.

Check out the slideshow of puppies below, and then vote in the poll below that.

  • The Humane Society for Southwest Washington has asked the team at AM Extra to help find out the names of seven puppies at the shelter -- and now we want your help deciding on a group of names (Credit: Humane Society for Southwest Washington)
What should we name the newest puppies of the Humane Society for Southwest Washington?

Future Newshounds: Flash, Spot, Chroma, Chyron, Glitch, Promo, Tag

Pacific Northwest Pups: Cedar, Snow, Summit, Fern, River, Ocean, Douglas

Good Bois, Good Beverages: Pinot, Hops, Bubbles, Porter, Java, Whiskey, Gin

Lil Buns: Donut, Pita, Challah, Pretzel, Muffin, Biscuit, Brownie

Vote in the poll below:

Voting starts Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 a.m. and ends Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11:01 p.m.