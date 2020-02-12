Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster

Animals

A whippet and golden retriever rounded out the top 3

by: Ben Walker | The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Siba, the standard poodle, poses for photographs after winning Best in Show in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – A primped and poised standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Even with the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for a popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off as America’s top dog Tuesday night. Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever, Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, and Vinny the wire fox terrier also made the final grouping.

Siba the standard poodle poses for photos after winning Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget