Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster

NEW YORK (AP) – A primped and poised standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Even with the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for a popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off as America’s top dog Tuesday night. Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever, Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, and Vinny the wire fox terrier also made the final grouping.