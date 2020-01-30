Portland nonprofit helps keep leash on feral cat population

The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon is offering free spay and neuter services in February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is just a few months away and so is the start of kitten season.

One organization is helping to control the number of kittens birthed by Portland’s large feral cat population.

The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon helps more than 7,000 cats every year, many of which are feral.

“When people are feeding stray cats in the community, they really didn’t ask for it, right? They’re compassionate, they just put out a bowl of food,” Kraus said.

Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon Executive Director Karen Kraus, Jan. 29, 2020. (KOIN)

Executive Director Karen Kraus said many of those stray cats have kittens and those kittens have kittens.

To keep the population from getting out of control, the FCCO offers free spay and neuter services.

“With the feral cats, when they come in, we can help people if they’ve got one cat — if they’ve got 25 cats. We can help them in one day get all their cats spayed or neutered,” Kraus said.

She said the FCCO can also provide vaccines, flea treatment and dewormer and teaches people how to use traps to bring in feral cats. FCCO also sends feline patients home with food.

“We figure it’s the one time the cats are gonna get any care so we make sure they get what they need when they’re here and we do that for a donation,” said Kraus.

The suggested donation is $40. But the program doesn’t turn anyone away who can’t contribute. They also offer low-cost spay and neuter services for pet cats.

The FCCO will offer free spaying and neutering for feral, stray and barn cats during the month of February.

