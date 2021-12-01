Portland’s most popular pet names of 2021

A volunteer holds an armful of kittens available for adoption at the Seattle Animal Shelter, Thursday, July 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rover has released its ‘ulti-mutt’ list of the top pet name trends in 2021 — and some are pretty niche.

In addition to launching a survey of 1,000 pet owners, the company, which pairs clients with dog walkers and pet sitters, claims to have compiled the data after analyzing millions of pet names within their database.

“Each year our annual top pet names report showcases what cultural moments made an impact and clearly, the pandemic was a big factor. From sports to the TV shows we binge-watched, our pets’ names were shaped by a truly unique year,” Rover Trend Expert Kate Jaffe stated in a release. “With the continuation of work from home, our bonds with our pets have grown even deeper.”

For as unique as this year was, with a rise in COVID-19 related pet names like Fauci and Pfizer, the ninth annual Rover report suggests the names picked for our four-legged friends, might be a reflection of these strange times. With many adopting new technologies to connect remotely since March 2020, it is no surprise the company reported pooches named Zoom were up 443%.

Rover also saw a major increase in pet names influenced by pop culture and characters from popular streaming services, with Grogu becoming the No. 1 most popular dog name in the U.S. this year, based on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”

This year, the name Yeezy was trending among cats in the US, though other Kanye-inspired pet names saw a decrease.

Names inspired by the Netflix hit “Bridgerton” were also on the rise, with an increase in pups named Daphne and even a dog named Lady Whistledown, reported.

Rover reportedly observed a surge in owners naming their pets after cryptocurrency references, including an uptick in cats named Bitcoin, and a 106% increase in dogs named Doge.

Other notable trends in the Rover report include pets named after Britney Spears, Chadwick Boseman, characters from the hit TV show “Friends,” and names inspired by 2021 Olympic winners.

As a place that prides itself on being weird, Portland’s most popular pet names remained pretty ordinary this year, in comparison to the unique name trends seen in the Rover report.

Portland’s Top Dog Names of 2021

According to Rover, these were the top 10 most popular female dog names in Portland:

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Zoe Lola Lily Bailey Coco Stella

According to Rover, these were the top 10 most popular male dog names in Portland:

Max Charlie Buddy Milo Rocky Bear Oliver Beau Jack Duke

Portland’s Top Cat Names of 2021

According to Rover, these were the top 10 most popular female cat names in Portland:

Luna Lily Lucy Bella Kitty Pepper Lola Nala Stella Willow

According to Rover, these were the top 10 most popular male cat names in Portland: