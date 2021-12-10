Purrfect weekend plans: Cat show in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Exotic cats from around the U.S. are in Portland this weekend for the “Let It Snow” cat show.

More than 100 cats and their owners will be at the Jackson Armory on Northeast Cornfoot Road for The International Cat Association show, which is slated to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The judging goes on both Saturday and Sunday.

Even if you’re not a cat fanatic, it’s a great show for the general public to come and look at cats of all types.

“You’ll see cats here at the cat show that you just will not see in the general public, you know, like Russian blue or Bangalore a toybob or a British longhair, British shorthair, that kind of thing,” Shelly Mitchell said.

The show will also feature a contestant cage decorating contest, a raffle and an actor dressed as Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen.

Tickets for the show are available at the door: $10 per adult, $5 per child ages 10 and under, $25 per family of four and up, with seniors and veterans getting $5 tickets. There is also free parking.