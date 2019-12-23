Rescue dogs hope for a home for the holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a number of families looking to add a four-legged addition, One Tail At A Time held its Home for the Holidays adoption event Sunday.

The group matched dogs in need with families to find them the perfect home at the Ford Building in Southeast Portland.

“It is a great way to get people to meet several dogs,” said Executive Director Juli Zagrans. “Usually, our adoptive process is a little more one-on-one, so this allows our already approved adopters to come, meet a few dogs, bring their family, bring their resident dogs, see who’s a good fit, and then take them home that same day. I think there’s something really special about that.”

The event, which also offered food and drinks to the participants, showed puppies and senior dogs for the first hour, and then adult dogs for the second hour.

One Tail At A Time has rescued a record number of 250 dogs in 2019. That includes bringing in dogs from places like California, Texas, and Hawaii where shelters are currently over crowded. The dogs are then put in foster homes first before finding their forever homes, like at today’s event.