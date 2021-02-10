Rojo the llama on display at Washington State School for the Blind

Animals

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
rojo llama a 03122018_1520879731804.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rojo the llama will move to his “forever home” at the Washington State School for the Blind in Vancouver on Wednesday.

The llama died in 2019 and a taxidermist has been working on preserving him.

For 12 years, Rojo served as a therapy animal at adult care centers, special-needs groups and schools in and around Portland and Vancouver. KOIN 6 News was at his official retirement party on Oct. 27.

Rojo, which means King in Indonesian, made many visits in his lifetime to the WSSB. So it’s very special for the family to have him continue is afterlife there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss