Rojo the llama on display at Washington State School for the Blind

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rojo the llama will move to his “forever home” at the Washington State School for the Blind in Vancouver on Wednesday.

The llama died in 2019 and a taxidermist has been working on preserving him.

For 12 years, Rojo served as a therapy animal at adult care centers, special-needs groups and schools in and around Portland and Vancouver. KOIN 6 News was at his official retirement party on Oct. 27.

Rojo, which means King in Indonesian, made many visits in his lifetime to the WSSB. So it’s very special for the family to have him continue is afterlife there.