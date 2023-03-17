PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a tale as old as season 17 episode 20 of Lassie, an unsuspecting pup fell 23 feet down a manhole Friday morning and Portland Fire had to come to the rescue.

Fire crews were unleashed around 10:15 a.m. to a confined space rescue in Southeast Portland after a 14-year-old Labrador named Tess didn’t see the opening and had a ruff fall, dropping down 23 feet.

Multiple crews responded to the incident and Portland fire said they used a device called an Arizona Vortex. The device helped the crews quickly lower a firefighter down to fetch Tess.

A harness was placed around the dog and they were able to lift her out and return her safe and unharmed to her family — proving that anything is paw-ssible.

See photos of Tess and the rescue below: