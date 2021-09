PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dead salmon shark washed ashore in Arch Cape on Monday.

The Seaside Aquarium said they were able to collect the four-foot shark to study it.

According to the aquarium, salmon sharks give birth to pups off the Oregon coast in the spring. They commonly eat salmon, and are known to become stranded.

Their average size is around seven feet long and weigh an average of 300 pounds.