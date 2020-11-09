Santa Paws fundraiser returns, but with COVID measures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christmas might still be more than a month away, but it’s never too early to get your holiday photos taken with your favorite furry friend. The Oregon Humane Society’s annual Santa Paws Photoshoot is now underway.

While photos with Santa aren’t possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of holiday-themed photo opportunities available.

“Safety is top-of-mind for us this year, so everything is appointment-based, please come with your masks on, we’re keeping everyone socially distanced—and just have a fun time for all,” said Stephanie Kittrell with OHS.

For a flat rate, families get two poses and two portraits printed, with a digital copy as well. OHS said the event is a great way to support shelter pets in need—100% of the donations go directly toward helping animals.

Folks who are interested will have a few chances to get their holiday photos taken Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15. Participants can sign up through the Oregon Humane Society’s website.