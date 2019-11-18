Second wild red panda sets up home at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A second wild red panda now calls the Oregon Zoo home.
7-year-old Moshu joins his old friend Mei Mei. The two know each other, the Zoo said. Red Pandas are solitary but do spend some time together.
3-year-old Mei Mei came to the Oregon Zoo in May.
They are known for their climbing ability and nap a lot. They are also an endangered species with populations declining about 50% in the past 20 years according to the Zoo.
