Second wild red panda sets up home at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A second wild red panda now calls the Oregon Zoo home.

7-year-old Moshu joins his old friend Mei Mei. The two know each other, the Zoo said. Red Pandas are solitary but do spend some time together.

3-year-old Mei Mei came to the Oregon Zoo in May.

They are known for their climbing ability and nap a lot. They are also an endangered species with populations declining about 50% in the past 20 years according to the Zoo.