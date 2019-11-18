Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Second wild red panda sets up home at Oregon Zoo

Animals

Moshu joins Mei Mei

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Red panda Moshu at the Oregon Zoo. (Michael Durham)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A second wild red panda now calls the Oregon Zoo home.

7-year-old Moshu joins his old friend Mei Mei. The two know each other, the Zoo said. Red Pandas are solitary but do spend some time together.

3-year-old Mei Mei came to the Oregon Zoo in May.

They are known for their climbing ability and nap a lot. They are also an endangered species with populations declining about 50% in the past 20 years according to the Zoo.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget