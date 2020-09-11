Smoke can cause serious health issues for pets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hazardous air quality can be dangerous for pets too.
DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital said pet owners should limit outdoor time. Puppies and older dogs are especially at risk, as well as those with asthma, bronchitis and dogs with rounder faces and shorter noses.
Signs of respiratory stress include:
Difficulty breathing
Unusual or excessive coughing, sneezing, vomiting or loss of appetite
Swelling or inflammation of the mouth, eyes, skin or upper airway
Open-mouthed breathing, especially in cats
Weakness/lethargy
Uncoordinated walking/unable to stand
Increased salivation
DoveLewis also recommends having preparing your pet for evacuation. This means gathering their medical records, food, bowls medication, leash and collars.
Many evacuation locations are accepting people with pets, and some with livestock. Click here for a full list of shelters.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.