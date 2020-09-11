Smoke can cause serious health issues for pets

A family arrives with their two dogs and other precious belongings at an evacuation center that has been set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Red Cross spokesman Chad Carter said 600 evacuees had checked in by early Tuesday afternoon to the site, one of at least 10 fire evacuation centers in Oregon set up by the Red Cross. High winds kicked up wildfires across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington state and forcing evacuations and highway closures in Oregon. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hazardous air quality can be dangerous for pets too.

DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital said pet owners should limit outdoor time. Puppies and older dogs are especially at risk, as well as those with asthma, bronchitis and dogs with rounder faces and shorter noses.

Signs of respiratory stress include:

Difficulty breathing Unusual or excessive coughing, sneezing, vomiting or loss of appetite Swelling or inflammation of the mouth, eyes, skin or upper airway Open-mouthed breathing, especially in cats Weakness/lethargy Uncoordinated walking/unable to stand Increased salivation

DoveLewis also recommends having preparing your pet for evacuation. This means gathering their medical records, food, bowls medication, leash and collars.

Many evacuation locations are accepting people with pets, and some with livestock. Click here for a full list of shelters.