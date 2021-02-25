Stranded loggerhead sea turtle rescued from Rockaway Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seaside Aquarium says it rescued a stranded loggerhead sea turtle from Rockaway Beach this week.

When they first found it, they thought it was dead. Sea turtles are often cold-stunned and it’s hard to tell if they are alive because their heart rate drops drastically. They brought it back to the aquarium and realized it was showing signs of life – twitching its eyes and slowly moving its head up and down.

It was moved to the Oregon Coast Aquarium where it will be rehabilitated.

Loggerhead turtles can weigh up to 300 pounds. This one was immature and weighed only around 25 pounds.