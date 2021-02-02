Stumptown Fil agrees with Punxsutawney Phil

Filbert the beaver is also known as Stumptown Fil. (Oregon Zoo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo’s beaver named Filbert is agreeing with Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction that there will be six more weeks of winter.

Filbert is also known as Stumptown Fil and acts in place of a groundhog for the zoo on Groundhog Day.

Last year, he predicted an early spring, but Oregon saw snow and ice in March. The zoo joked you might be better off trusting the flip of a coin than either Phil or Fil.

Filbert was born in 2011 and the zoo fondly refers to him as the ‘branch manager.’

The zoo is currently open Fridays through Mondays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 3 p.m. All guests, including zoo members, must reserve their tickets online in advance and masks are require throughout the zoo. To learn more about what to expect when visiting, go to oregonzoo.org/reopening.