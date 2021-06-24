Summer dangers for pets: High windows, pavement, cars

Vet clinics in the region are already treating pets for heat stroke and 'high rise syndrome'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High temperatures present many dangers for both people and pets, including falling through open windows.

Some pets in the Portland area have already wound up in animals hospitals with heat stroke. Animals falling through open windows high above ground level — it’s known as “high rise syndrome” — is another concern amid sweltering heat.

Veterinarians told KOIN 6 News they have treated dogs and cats that have fallen and sustained injuries ranging from broken bones to concussions. Many recover — but some don’t.

“Think of pets just like you would a kid. Some are small, the openings in windows, they see a bird or squirrel and want to chase it. So make sure windows are secured,” said Dr. Shana O’Marra, the chief medical officer at DoveLewis Emergency Animal Hospital in Northwest Portland.

To prevent the risk of high rise syndrome, pet owners are advised to keep windows closed and turn on a fan instead of relying on a window screen to keep animals safely indoors.

Pets should never be left inside a car on a hot day, even for short periods of time. Experts say even with the windows open or the air conditioning on, a vehicle will quickly turn into an oven if it’s sitting in the sun. DoveLewis was treating a dog in critical condition on Thursday that was left in a car with the AC on.

It’s also important to protect your pet’s paws when walking on a hot day. If pavement is too hot to touch for 7-10 seconds with your hand, that means it’s hot enough to burn a dog’s paw pads.