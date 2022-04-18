Donations to the shelter help fund training, among other services.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People can register for the Doggie Dash to have a chance to win a prize on Tax Day along with receiving a tax deduction for a donation to the event, according to the Oregon Humane Society.

The Doggie Dash is a celebration and event for pet lovers to stroll around the Willamette River and play games with your pet while sipping drinks in a tasting garden with other pets and people.

Those who register for the event on Monday can be entered into a drawing for wine tasting, courtesy of Stoller Family Estate, said the animal shelter.

“While it may not count as capital gains, pets gave us comfort, calm, and endless joy during 2021,” said the Oregon Humane Society in a press release.

The announcement added, “You can ‘file’ as an individual or join a team when you register for Doggie Dash. Setting up a personalized Doggie Dash fundraising page is easier than calculating the standard deduction and a whole lot cuter when you add photos of your beloved pets.”

Donations help fund adoption programs, medical care, training, behavior services and “humane law enforcement.”

The event begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland.

“Participants can sign up for a specific wave time, every 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and noon, and have the option of a 1.5- or 2.5-mile loop. A huge pet festival with complimentary breakfast and beverage tastings, contests, raffles, and vendor booth will greet finishers,” said OHS. “Dashers who raise $500 or more will have access to a VIP area with deluxe bathroom facilities. Prizes are also available for Dashers who reach specific fundraising levels.”

Cat fans and other animal lovers are also welcome to the Doggie Dash, added the shelter.

Registration for the event is free before April 30.