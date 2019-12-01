The Belmont Goats bleat for help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few years ago, Portlanders fell in love with a group of goats in the Belmont neighborhood. So much so, the small heard became known as “The Belmont Goats.” Now, the goats need help.
In the past year, some of the goats have become sick and racked up expensive vet bills in the process.
The owners have started a GoFundMe campaign.
“We are trying to raise about $10,000 to cover some of our current expenses and to give us a buffer so that we are able to focus on being open,” said Robin Casey, co-owner of The Belmont Goats non-profit.
