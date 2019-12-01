The Belmont Goats bleat for help

Animals

The GoFundMe campaign is live

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few years ago, Portlanders fell in love with a group of goats in the Belmont neighborhood. So much so, the small heard became known as “The Belmont Goats.” Now, the goats need help.

In the past year, some of the goats have become sick and racked up expensive vet bills in the process.

The owners have started a GoFundMe campaign.

“We are trying to raise about $10,000 to cover some of our current expenses and to give us a buffer so that we are able to focus on being open,” said Robin Casey, co-owner of The Belmont Goats non-profit.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget